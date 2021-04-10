Chiefs seal progression to Caf Champions Legaue quarters

Kaizer Chiefs battled to a hard fought 2-2 draw against Horoya in Guinea, which was enough to seal their progression to the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League.

Gavin Hunt made three changes from the side which drew during the week against Stellenbosch as Itumeleng Khune and Khama Billiat were recalled in places of the suspended Daniel Akpeyi and Samir Nurkovic while Njabulo Blom started ahead of Willard Katsande.

Amakhosi knew heading into the game that they would need a score draw or a win to progress and started on the front foot with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo coming close to handing them the lead in the 11th minute as he let fly from the edge of the box, but his effort sailed just wide.

The home side grew into the game and after going close through Yakhouba Gnagna Barry and Salif Coulibaly in the opening 30 minutes they eventually took the lead as Barry nodded home a cross from Sebe Baffour to put the hosts in control for the quarter-final spot at the break.

Hunt’s men where handed a lifeline 20 minutes into the second half when they were awarded a penalty for a hand ball in the box. Daniel Cardoso stepped up and made no mistake to level the scores and put Chiefs on course for the quarters.

Chiefs’ joy though was short lived as just three minutes later as Moussa Camara fired the home side back in front.

The South Africans, however, were not out of it and against the run of play the found another equaliser as Khama Billiat fired past the keeper after being set up by Dumisani Zuma.

Horoya through everything they had forward in the closing stages, but Chiefs were resolute and resilient at the back as they managed to hold on to the score draw which sees them progress to the quarter-finals.