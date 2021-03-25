Chiefs star Nurkovic: I would be very keen to play for Bafana

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic has admitted that he is open to the idea of representing South Africa in international football.

The Serbia-born forward has been a revelation since joining Chiefs at the start of the 2019/20 season as he went on to lead the leagues scoring charts for parts of the season as he inspired the Glamour Boys to a second-place finish in the league.

For a while fans have been calling on Bafana to utilise foreign players who have earned eligibility through living and working in the country for five consecutive years, with the likes of G=Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino also linked with a switch for Uruguay to South Africa.

Speaking ahead of the Afcon qualifier against Ghana, Nurkovic admitted that he would like to play for South Africa and that it is up to Ntseki and the South African Football Association (Safa) to decide.

“I would be very keen to play for Bafana Bafana," Nurkovic told SAFM.

"There was talk last season when I was scoring a lot of goals, but it’s quiet now. I would love to play for this beautiful country.

"It’s up to them to make it happen if they want me."

Ntseki, however, has been firm on not wanting to use foreigners in his Bafana squad when asked in the past.

The former South Africa under-17 head coach indicated that he is only focused on profiling South African-born players.