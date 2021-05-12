Chiefs winless run continues following draw with Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs saw their hopes of finishing in the top eight take a dent as their winless run was extended to four games with a 1-1 draw against Swallows FC in their DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Amakhosi came into the game desperate to get back to winning ways and brought Leonardo Castro, Njabulo Blom, Willard Katsande and Daniel Cardoso into the starting lineup.

The visitors, however, were the ones who got off to the fast start as with eight minutes gone Sifiso Hlanti whipped in a superb cross from the left flank which was met by Kagiso Malinga, who managed to ghost in front of Ramahlwe Mphahlele before flicking his header across goal and past Bvuma into the Chiefs net.

The Glamour Boys hit back six minutes later as Lebogang Manyama delivered in a cross from the right flank and although Happy Mashiane hit the upright with his header, Castro was in the right spot to head home the rebound.

Both teams then went in search of the lead, with Swallows going closest in the remaining minutes of the first half as Lebohang Mokoena struck a vicious volley from range which struck the upright.

Castro was looking dangerous at the start of the first half and had a couple of chances with his head but he failed to hit the target on both occasions.

Chiefs looked to push forwards in search of a winner but were met by a well drilled and organised Swallows team who managed to hold on for yet another draw.