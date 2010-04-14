Chile double up on World Cup warm-ups

Coach Marcelo Bielsa will put out one team against Northern Ireland in Chillan and a few hours later field a different side against Israel in Concepcion, 112 km away, the daily La Tercera said.

The original Chilean federation plan had been for the same stadium to stage both friendlies for Chile, who will meet favourites Spain, Switzerland and Honduras in Group F at the tournament in South Africa starting on June 11.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook