Chile results from last two years
By app
May 21 (Reuters) - Chile results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
WCQ: World Cup qualifier: FR: Friendly
- - - -
FR 04.06.08
Chile 2 Guatemala 0
In Rancagua
Scorers: Alexis Sanchez 2, 35
- -
FR 07.06.08
Chile 0 Panama 0
In Valparaiso
- -
WCQ 15.06.08
Bolivia 0 Chile 2
In La Paz
Scorer: Gary Medel 28, 76
- -
WCQ 19.06.08
Venezuela 2 Chile 3
In Puerto La Cruz
Scorers:
Venezuela: Giancarlo Maldonado 59, Juan Arango 80
Chile: Humberto Suazo 54pen, 90+2, Gonzalo Jara 73
- -
FR 20.08.08
Turkey 1 Chile 0
In Izmit
Scorer: Hamit Altintop 74
- -
WCQ 07.09.08
Chile 0 Brazil 3
In Santiago
Scorers: Luis Fabiano 21, 83, Robinho 44
- -
WCQ 10.09.08
Chile 4 Colombia 0
In Santiago
Scorers: Gonzalo Jara 26, Humberto Suazo 38, Ismael Fuentes 48, Matias Fernandez 71
- -
FR 24.09.08
Mexico 0 Chile 1
In Los Angeles
Scorer: Juan Carlos Valenzuela 75og
- -
WCQ 12.10.08
Ecuador 1 Chile 0
In Quito
Scorer: Cristian Benitez 70
- -
WCQ 15.10.08
Chile 1 Argentina 0
In Santiago
Scorer: Fabian Orellana 35
- -
FR 19.11.08
Spain 3 Chile 0
In Villarreal
Scorers: David Villa 37pen, Fernando Torres 66, Santi Cazorla 86
- -
FR 18.01.09
Honduras 2 Chile 0
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.