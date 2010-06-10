Trending

Chile results from last two years

June 10 (Reuters) - Chile results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on Friday:

WCQ: World Cup qualifier: FR: Friendly

- - - -

FR 04.06.08

Chile 2 Guatemala 0

In Rancagua

Scorers: Alexis Sanchez 2, 35

- -

FR 07.06.08

Chile 0 Panama 0

In Valparaiso

- -

WCQ 15.06.08

Bolivia 0 Chile 2

In La Paz

Scorer: Gary Medel 28, 76

- -

WCQ 19.06.08

Venezuela 2 Chile 3

In Puerto La Cruz

Scorers:

Venezuela: Giancarlo Maldonado 59, Juan Arango 80

Chile: Humberto Suazo 54pen, 90+2, Gonzalo Jara 73

- -

FR 20.08.08

Turkey 1 Chile 0

In Izmit

Scorer: Hamit Altintop 74

- -

WCQ 07.09.08

Chile 0 Brazil 3

In Santiago

Scorers: Luis Fabiano 21, 83, Robinho 44

- -

WCQ 10.09.08

Chile 4 Colombia 0

In Santiago

Scorers: Gonzalo Jara 26, Humberto Suazo 38, Ismael Fuentes 48, Matias Fernandez 71

- -

FR 24.09.08

Mexico 0 Chile 1

In Los Angeles

Scorer: Juan Carlos Valenzuela 75og

- -

WCQ 12.10.08

Ecuador 1 Chile 0

In Quito

Scorer: Cristian Benitez 70

- -

WCQ 15.10.08

Chile 1 Argentina 0

In Santiago

Scorer: Fabian Orellana 35

- -

FR 19.11.08

Spain 3 Chile 0

In Villarreal

Scorers: David Villa 37pen, Fernando Torres 66, Santi Cazorla 86

- -

FR 18.01.09

Honduras 2 Chile 0

In Fort Lauderdale, Florida