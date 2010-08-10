China advance in youth event after Koreans storm off

The group match in the annual eight-team Weifang Cup in China's Eastern province of Shandong deteriorated when China went 1-0 ahead in the second half, state media reported.

The first player from the South Korean high school All Star team was red carded in the 79th minute for a foul and one of his team mates followed eight minutes after spitting at the referee.

The Korean coach Nam Ki-young promptly called his players back to the dressing room and refused to play on. China were awarded a 3-0 win and a place in the semi-finals.

Chinese football is no stranger to on-field violence and the referee of Tuesday's match, Zhang Yue, was chased around the pitch by an incensed Shenyang player after a second division match last month.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook