China advance in youth event after Koreans storm off
By app
BEIJING - China's youth team reached the semi-finals of an international under-18 tournament on Tuesday when their South Korean opponents staged a walk-off after two of their players were dismissed late in the match.
The group match in the annual eight-team Weifang Cup in China's Eastern province of Shandong deteriorated when China went 1-0 ahead in the second half, state media reported.
The first player from the South Korean high school All Star team was red carded in the 79th minute for a foul and one of his team mates followed eight minutes after spitting at the referee.
The Korean coach Nam Ki-young promptly called his players back to the dressing room and refused to play on. China were awarded a 3-0 win and a place in the semi-finals.
Chinese football is no stranger to on-field violence and the referee of Tuesday's match, Zhang Yue, was chased around the pitch by an incensed Shenyang player after a second division match last month.
