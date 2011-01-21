China to seek foreign help

China crashed out of the ongoing Asian Cup in Qatar after failing to make the knockout stages, but the Chinese Football Association (CFA) is not considering a change of coach.

"To blame the coach and to make a quick change of his post are what the CFA used to do after suffering any bad result," newly appointed CFA chief Wei Di told China Daily newspaper.

"It's irresponsible and we decided not to do it again."

The Asian Cup was coach Gao Hongbo's first competition with the national team, and keeping him would help maintain a stable structure of the coaching staff, he added.

"The CFA officials have agreed that it's necessary for China's football to have some great coaches of our own. So we decided to go abroad and to invite a coach for the coaches."

The Chinese side needed to win by at least two goals on Sunday, but their 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan was not enough to secure them a spot in the quarter-finals.

Qatar and Uzbekistan advance from Group A of the tournament while China and Kuwait were eliminated.