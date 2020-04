China squad for Asian Cup

The Chinese Football Association kept faith in domestic league players in picking a squad containing three goalkeepers, eight defenders, 10 midfielders and two forwards for the continental championship, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Wuhan-born 23-year-old Hao became the first Chinese player to play for Schalke 04, having joined the Bundesliga side early this year.

China are in Group A with hosts Qatar, Kuwait and Uzbekistan in the January 7-29 championship.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yang Zhi (Beijing Guo'an), Zeng Cheng (Henan Jianye), Guan Zhen (Jiangsu Shuntian).

Defenders: Du Wei (Zhejiang Lucheng), Rong Hao (Zhejiang Lucheng), Li Xuepeng (Dalian Shide), Zhao Peng (Henan Jianye), Wang Qiang (Changsha Jinde), Liu Jianye (Changsha Jinde), Zhang Linpeng (Shanghai Dongya), Li Jianbin (Chengdu).

Midfielders: Deng Zhuoxiang (Shandong Luneng), Wang Song (Zhejiang Lucheng), Yu Tao (Shanghai Shenhua), Zhou Haibin (Shandong Luneng), Yu Hai (Shaanxi Zhongjian), Qu Bo (Shaanxi Zhongjian), Zhao Xuri (Shaanxi Zhongjian), Yang Hao (Beijing Guo'an), Huang Bowen (Beijing Guo'an), Hao Junmin (Schalke 04).

Forwards: Gao Lin (Guangzhou), Yang Xu (Liaoning Hongyun).