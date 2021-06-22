Chippa handed walk-over after Royal AM leave playoff before kick-off

Royal AM were true to their word and failed to honour their PSL playoff fixture against Chippa United, handing the Chilli Boys a walk-over and the three points.

In what was scheduled as the second match of the round-robin playoffs, Chippa were the only team there for kick-off as they extended their lead on the playoff table after beating Richards Bay 2-1 in Gqeberha this past Saturday.

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize stated on Monday night that they would not be bullied into playing the fixture as they remain in a legal battle to overturn the decision that declared Sekhukhune United GladAfrica Championship winners. Last week’s playoffs were suspended as they sought leave to appeal the high court decision but, on Friday, that matter was then dismissed.

Royal AM, however, arrived at the Chatsworth Stadium before the game on Tuesday but then packed up and departed 15 minutes before the scheduled kick-off.

And so, at 3pm, Chippa lined up in the tunnel and walked on to the pitch without opposition.

There was the obligatory moment of silence, before the referee blew the whistle to start the game, only to follow that immediately with another whistle for the final whistle.

Three more points for Chippa, who move to a six-point lead in these playoffs with Royal AM continuing their fight off the pitch.