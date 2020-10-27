Chippa own goal hand Chiefs first win

An own goal from Gregory Damons gifted Kaizer Chiefs their first win in the DStv Premiership after snatching a 1-0 victory over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday evening, writes DYLAN APPOLIS.

Daniel Akpeyi returned to the squad in place of Itumeleng Khune, while Philani Zulu, Siyabonga Ngezana, Njabulo Blom and Kearyn Baccus were all handed starts.

The game got off to a good start with both teams sharing possession of the ball in the opening exchanges of the match.

Amakhosi had a good chance to take the lead in the 20th minute as Khama Billiat fired the ball across the box but Chippa defender Frederic Nsabiyumva deflected his effort away from danger.

The home side should have taken the lead midway through the first half but Leonardo Castro directed his header against the post from close range after receiving a ball from Daniel Cardoso.

Chiefs were unlucky not to break the deadlock on the half hour mark as they hit the woodwork again through a curling free-kick from Lebogang Manyama from close range.

Amakhosi were denied by the post again in the 38th minute Castro flicked the ball on to release Billiat, who found space outside the box before attempting to place his effort into the bottom corner but Chippa goalkeeper Veli Mothwa pushed his strike onto the frame of the goal.

Chiefs were left frustrated after hitting the woodwork thrice in the first half as they went into the half time break locked at 0-0.

The home side came out with intent in the second half and almost took the lead but Manyama saw his effort saved by the Chippa shot-stopper.

Mothwa then came to his sides rescue again one minute later when he made two saves in quick succession to deny both Cardoso and Castro, respectively.

The Chippa keeper was kept busy in the second half and was forced to make another diving save in the 69th minute but this time to keep out Ngcobo's shot on target.

Gavin Hunt made his first substitution of the game in the 74th minute when he introduced Bernard Parker to replace Castro up front.

Chiefs' persistence paid off in the 76th minute when they finally got the breakthrough when Gregory Damons deflected Manyama's cross into his own net to make it 1-0 to the home side.

Hunt opted for more fresh legs in the 88th minute when Willard Katsande came on for Baccus before Ramahlwe Mphahlele was brought on in place of Ngcobo in stoppage time.

Amakhosi managed to hold on to their one-goal lead over the Chilli Boys until the final whistle to claim all three points at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.