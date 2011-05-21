Chivu calls time on 11-year Romania career

"A pretty tough moment in my life has come... my career as a player under the Romanian flag is over," Chivu, who was captain of the national side, said in a statement posted on the Romanian Soccer Federation's (FRF) website.

In a letter to the FRF, the 30-year-old said: "Age, injuries and surgical interventions I've undergone in the past years prevent me from fighting on more fronts."

Chivu's last international outing was a friendly against Italy last November which ended 1-1.