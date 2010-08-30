Cigarini replaces Marchisio in Italy squad

The Italian soccer federation said in a statement the 24-year-old Cigarini, on loan to the Spanish club from Napoli, would replace Marchisio after the Juventus player suffered a leg injury in the 1-0 loss at Bari in Sunday's Serie A opener.

Antonio Cassano has a back injury but coach Cesare Prandelli said he hoped the Sampdoria playmaker could be fit to face Estonia in Tallinn on Friday or play in their second Group C game at home to Faroe Islands in Florence on September 7.

