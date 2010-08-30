Cigarini replaces Marchisio in Italy squad
By app
MILAN - Sevilla midfielder Luca Cigarini received his first Italy callup on Monday after the injured Claudio Marchisio pulled out of the squad to face Estonia and the Faroe Islands in Euro 2012 qualifiers.
The Italian soccer federation said in a statement the 24-year-old Cigarini, on loan to the Spanish club from Napoli, would replace Marchisio after the Juventus player suffered a leg injury in the 1-0 loss at Bari in Sunday's Serie A opener.
Antonio Cassano has a back injury but coach Cesare Prandelli said he hoped the Sampdoria playmaker could be fit to face Estonia in Tallinn on Friday or play in their second Group C game at home to Faroe Islands in Florence on September 7.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.