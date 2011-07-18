Cissé planning to stick with Freiburg

Cissé was in sensational form last term, scoring 22 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches as the Badenova-Stadion side finished the season in ninth place.

His performances saw the Senegalese linked with a move to England, with Arsenal, Blackburn and Tottenham Hotspur among the suggested destinations, but the 26-year-old believes staying with the German side will be his best option in the shorter term.

"I have been linked with clubs but like my sport director keeps on saying, there is no offer for me yet from any club," Cissé told Sky Sports.

"To be linked with the Premier League is fantastic, but to be honest one more year in the Bundesliga can teach me some lessons about top-flight football."

The 6ft striker moved to Freiburg from French side FC Metz in the January of 2010, and scored six goals in his first six matches during the second half of the 2009/10 season.