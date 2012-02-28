Cisse ruled out of South Africa friendly

Newcastle said Cisse suffered a slight groin injury in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers and was substituted midway through the second half.

"Having been assessed by United's medical staff, Cisse will not take part in Senegal's friendly," Newcastle said on their website.

Cisse has made a big impact on Tyneside since joining from Bundesliga club Freiburg for around 10 million pounds in the January transfer window.

He scored as a substitute on his debut against Aston Villa earlier this month and was also on target against Wolves.