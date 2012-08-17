Cissokho attracting interest across Europe

The France international arrived with the Ligue 1 side from FC Porto back in 2009, despite interest from AC Milan.

Serie A champions Juventus have been credited with an interest, but Aulas has suggested that a move to the Premier League or La Liga is the most likely outcome for the 24-year-old.



"We have received two proposals for Aly: one from Spain and one from England," Aulas was quoted as saying by Calciomercato.

"We are dealing patiently with two clubs because we have no obligation to sell at any price."

Spanish giants Valencia are believed to be one of the teams interested in Cissokho, as they look to secure a replacement for the recently departed Jordi Alba.