Clark hoping Walker makes Villa return

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Walker, 21, spent the second half of last season with Villa, winning much praise for his energetic and dynamic performances at right-back.

He is expected to start 2011/12 at White Hart Lane, competing with Vedran Corluka and Alan Hutton for a starting berth in Harry Redknapp's side, but Clark says the former Sheffield United man would be more than welcome back in the West Midlands.

"Kyle was brilliant for us last season. I am sure the lads would love him to come back," Clark told the Express and Star.

"We all know what a top lad he is and the he gets along with all the boys. We would love him to come back again but we realise Tottenham is his club, so we'll just have to wait and see."

Centre-back Clark enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season of his own at Villa Park, scoring four goals in 21 matches and winning his first senior caps for the Republic of Ireland.