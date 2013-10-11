Cleverley ruled out of England qualifiers
The Football Association have confirmed Tom Cleverley will miss England's final FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to a calf injury.
Cleverley, 24, was part of Roy Hodgson's squad for the home games against Montenegro and Poland.
However, the Manchester United midfielder complained of a sore calf after training on Thursday and a subsequent scan has resulted in him returning to his club for further treatment.
England will guarantee their place at the 2014 World Cup by claiming maximum points in their remaining Group H matches.
