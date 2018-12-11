Club Brugge 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone's men miss out on top spot

Atletico Madrid were pipped to top spot in Champions League Group A by Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday as they were held to a goalless draw by Club Brugge in Belgium.

The Spanish outfit needed a win to guarantee first place, or hope that Dortmund did not win in Monaco.

But Dortmund triumphed 2-0 in the principality as Atleti drew a blank against a lively Brugge side, who very nearly snatched victory 15 minutes from time when substitute Luan Peres had a header saved by the foot of Jan Oblak.