Cohen moves to Maccabi Haifa

"I'm pleased to come to Maccabi Haifa... and hope to help them in their upcoming challenges," Cohen told the club's website.

English Premier League side Bolton Wanderers released the 27-year-old player at the end of last season.

Haifa are aiming for a third Champions League group stage appearance when they face Racing Genk in a play-off.

The first leg is in Tel Aviv on August 17 and the return match in Belgium a week later.

Tamir is the son of former Liverpool defender Avi Cohen who died last year aged 54 from head injuries suffered in a traffic accident in Tel Aviv.