Cole charged for Twitter comments

"Immigration has surrounded the Wembley premises! I knew it was a trap! Hahahaha," Cole wrote on the social network in response to the large Ghana contingent at the game.

The FA added on its website that Cole has until April 13 to respond to the charge.

Cole, who also posted a later comment saying his remarks should not have been taken seriously, is not the first sportsman to fall foul of the authorities because of idle chat on Twitter.

Former Liverpool player Ryan Babel was fined 10,000 pounds in January after posting a doctored photograph showing referee Howard Webb wearing a Manchester United shirt following United's 1-0 victory over Liverpool.

England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was also fined following Twitter comments last year after he was dropped from the one-day series against Pakistan.