Coleman signs new Everton contract
By app
Everton defender Seamus Coleman has signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The Ireland international joined Everton in 2009 from Sligo Rovers and has made 49 appearances for the club.
"I'm over the moon," the right back said on the club website.
"I'm glad to get it all done and to sign for so long at a club like Everton is a great achievement - I want to be here for as long as possible."
