Cologne sack Soldo after poor start

"Cologne and Zvonimir Soldo ended their collaboration on Sunday," the club said in a brief statement as they appointed under-23 boss Frank Schaefer as caretaker coach.

Soldo took over from Christoph Daum in June 2009 and kept the team in the top-flight last season.

He becomes the second Bundesliga coach to lose his job since the start of the season, following the departure of Christian Gross from VfB Stuttgart.