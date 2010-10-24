Cologne sack Soldo after poor start
By app
BERLIN - Cologne have sacked Croatian coach Zvonimir Soldo after they lost 2-1 at Hanover 96 on Saturday to remain second from bottom in the Bundesliga with five points from nine games.
"Cologne and Zvonimir Soldo ended their collaboration on Sunday," the club said in a brief statement as they appointed under-23 boss Frank Schaefer as caretaker coach.
Soldo took over from Christoph Daum in June 2009 and kept the team in the top-flight last season.
He becomes the second Bundesliga coach to lose his job since the start of the season, following the departure of Christian Gross from VfB Stuttgart.
