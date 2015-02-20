Company opposing Spurs stadium loses appeal
The company opposing the building of a new stadium for Tottenham has had its appeal rejected by the High Court, it was confirmed on Friday.
Tottenham have plans in place to create a 56,000-seater stadium at the cost of £400 million next to their current White Hart Lane home.
However, Archway Sheet Metal Works, based in Paxton Road, Tottenham, claimed that the club have used an invalid compulsory purchase order and asked the order to be quashed.
That appeal was rejected on Friday, which should allow Spurs to proceed with their development plans.
