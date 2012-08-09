Conte match-fixing verdict due on Friday

Conte, who led Juventus to the Serie A title last season, is accused of failing to report match-fixing in two games in the 2010/11 season when he was coach of Siena, then in Serie B.

Italian media have reported widely that Conte will receive a 10-month ban, while his two players will be acquitted.

Bonucci and Pepe are accused of involvement in fixing a Serie A game between Bari and Udinese in 2010, which ended 3-3. Bonucci was playing for Bari and Pepe for Udinese.

If Conte is banned he will have two opportunities to appeal against the verdict.