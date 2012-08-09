Conte match-fixing verdict due on Friday
By app
Italy's football federation (FIGC) will issue its verdicts on Friday on Juventus coach Antonio Conte, defender Leonardo Bonucci and winger Simone Pepe over charges of match-fixing, a FIGC spokesman said.
Conte, who led Juventus to the Serie A title last season, is accused of failing to report match-fixing in two games in the 2010/11 season when he was coach of Siena, then in Serie B.
Italian media have reported widely that Conte will receive a 10-month ban, while his two players will be acquitted.
Bonucci and Pepe are accused of involvement in fixing a Serie A game between Bari and Udinese in 2010, which ended 3-3. Bonucci was playing for Bari and Pepe for Udinese.
If Conte is banned he will have two opportunities to appeal against the verdict.
