Trending

Conte signs new contract with Juventus

By

Juventus coach Antonio Conte signed a new contract with the Serie A champions on Thursday which will keep him at the club until 2015.

Conte, who returned to his old club last May after guiding Siena to promotion from Serie B, enjoyed a spectacular first season at Juve.

The Turin giants went the entire Serie A season unbeaten, becoming the first team to do so in the current 38-game format, and took the title from AC Milan in the penultimate round of matches.