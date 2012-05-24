Conte signs new contract with Juventus
By app
Juventus coach Antonio Conte signed a new contract with the Serie A champions on Thursday which will keep him at the club until 2015.
Conte, who returned to his old club last May after guiding Siena to promotion from Serie B, enjoyed a spectacular first season at Juve.
The Turin giants went the entire Serie A season unbeaten, becoming the first team to do so in the current 38-game format, and took the title from AC Milan in the penultimate round of matches.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.