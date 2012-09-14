Conte suspension extended worldwide by FIFA

Conte, who has strenuously denied the allegations from his time in charge of Siena, is set to miss the entire Serie A season after being banned by the Italian football federation on August 10 and FIFA has now invoked part of its disciplinary code to enforce the ban worldwide.

"This suspension covers all types of matches, including domestic, international, friendly and official fixtures," FIFA said in a statement.

Assistant coach Massimo Carrera is standing in for Conte while Juve pursue various appeals.

A row has broken out in Italy over what the ban actually means and whether he can train the squad in private.