Corinthians still keen on recruiting Tevez

The Argentine’s future at Manchester City was cast into doubt back in September after he allegedly refused to come on as a substitute during the 2-0 Champions league defeat to Bayern Munich.

Tevez hasn’t played for the Citizens since and remains AWOL in his native Argentina.

Corinthians came close to signing the 27-year-old over the summer, but a deal failed to materialise before the close of the Brazilian transfer window.

However, the South American side remain optimistic about a possible deal in the New Year.



"I want to sign Tevez. We are going to hire a top-class player for 2012 and I hope it will be Tevez," said club president Andres Sanchez.

"I don't know how much we would pay but if Tevez decides to move, I'm sure he will play for us.

"If Tevez leaves Europe, he comes to play for Corinthians."

The Brasileiro outfit are expected to face stern competition for his signature, though, with Italian giants AC and Inter Milan both keen on bringing Tevez to the San Siro.

