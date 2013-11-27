Corinthians World Cup stadium suffers collapse

Local media claim that the roof at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo suffered damage following an accident on Wednesday, believed to have involved a crane working on the construction.

Initial reports claimed that up to three people had been killed, although they are yet to be confirmed.

A statement from Brazilian club Corinthians, who are due to move into the stadium, read: "The board of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista deeply regret the accident earlier in Corinthians Arena."