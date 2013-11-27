Corinthians World Cup stadium suffers collapse
Part of the stadium due to host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup has collapsed, according to reports.
Local media claim that the roof at the Itaquerao Stadium in Sao Paulo suffered damage following an accident on Wednesday, believed to have involved a crane working on the construction.
Initial reports claimed that up to three people had been killed, although they are yet to be confirmed.
A statement from Brazilian club Corinthians, who are due to move into the stadium, read: "The board of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista deeply regret the accident earlier in Corinthians Arena."
