Corluka: Modric could exit Spurs

Redknapp sensationally left Spurs in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A failure to reach the Champions League for a second successive season, despite finishing fourth in the Premier League, is thought to be what caused chairman Daniel Levy to release the veteran tactician.

Chelsea's win over Bayern Munich last month condemned the North London side to Europa League football again next year.

And Corluka, who arrived at White Hart Lane from Manchester City in 2008 but spent the latter half of last season on loan with Bayer Leverkusen, believes Modric will look to move elsewhere as he seeks to compete in Europe's elite competition.

"We all know it will be very difficult for Spurs to keep Luka because they do not have Champions League football next season," he is quoted as saying in The Sun.

"Luka is one of the best players in the world and the kind who wants to play in the best competition.

"Not getting into the Champions League will cost Spurs next season, even though they were unlucky to get fourth place and still not be there."