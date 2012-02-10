Corluka pleaded with Redknapp for move

The 26-year-old full-back joined the North London club in 2008 for £5.5 million from Manchester City, making 80 appearances for Spurs.

However the former Dinamo Zagreb man made the deadline day switch to the Bundesliga in search of first team opportunities, having lost his place in the starting XI to young right-back Kyle Walker.

"When I told him that I had an option to move to Germany, Harry didn't want to even hear about that," Corluka told Vecernji List.

"He said to me that he still needs me and that I'm like all the other players - very important to him."

Capped more than 50 times by his national team, Corluka was insistent on making a move away from White Hart lane to boost his chances of making the Croatia team at Euro 2012 this summer.

"The day before leaving Spurs I called him, and even begged him to let me go, as that was the only option for me and my chances to be at Euro 2012.

"And, after that conversation, he softened up and said that I can leave Tottenham."

By Jamie Dickenson