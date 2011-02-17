Corluka sidelined for several weeks
By app
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur full-back Vedran Corluka is likely to miss several weeks of first-team action with an ankle injury sustained during Tuesday's stormy 1-0 Champions League victory against AC Milan in the San Siro.
The Croatia international was carried off on a stretcher after being pole-axed by a wild two-footed tackle by Milan's former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini in the second half of the last 16, first leg clash.
"Vedran will remain immobilised in a protective boot for the next four days after a scan determined that he had sprained part of his ankle joint capsule," Spurs said on their website on Thursday.
"Following a clinical examination by a foot and ankle specialist this afternoon, it has been recommended that Vedran make a gradual return to training starting next week... he should be back in full training in a few weeks."
There were initial fears that Corluka had suffered a more serious injury after a tackle Spurs manager Harry Redknapp described as "horrendous."
Tottenham's former England defender Jonathan Woodgate, who made his first appearance for 15 months when he replaced Corluka against Milan, strained a left adductor muscle and will be assessed over the next few days, the club added.
Fourth-placed Tottenham face Blackpool in the Premier League on Tuesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers at home the following weekend before the return leg against Milan on March 9.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.