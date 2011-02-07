Costa replaces Carvalho in Portugal squad

"Real Madrid centre back Ricardo Carvalho complained about pain in his left thigh and was released from team preparation for Wednesday's match in Geneva", the FPF said in a statement on its website.

Costa, 29, who can play both as a central defender and at full-back, has 10 caps and played two games in last summer's World Cup. He was sent off in the second round defeat against eventual winners Spain in Cape Town.

The call-up is the first for Costa since Bento took over from Carlos Queiroz in September.