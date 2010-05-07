Costly ankle injury hits Honduras
TEGUCIGALPA, May 6 (Reuters) - Honduras striker Carlo Costly's World Cup hopes were put in doubt when he injured his right ankle playing for his Romanian club Vaslui on Thursday.
Costly, who was injured playing against CFR Cluj, was expected to be named on Monday when Honduras coach Reinaldo Rueda announces his 23-man World Cup squad and a team spokesman said the striker should be fit for the June 11-July tournament.
"We know about the fracture Costly suffered and that he will be out for three weeks. That's a relief because early reports had us really worried," Honduras spokesman Edwin Banegas told Reuters.
Costly, who scored six goals in the qualifiers, is a key forward for Honduras along with Carlos Pavon and David Suazo, who is recovering from a leg muscle injury.
Rueda is not taking the option of naming a provisional 30-man squad on Monday. The deadline for the definitive squad is June 1.
Honduras face Chile, Spain and Switzerland in Group H at the finals in South Africa.
