Costly ankle injury hits Honduras

Costly, who was injured playing against CFR Cluj, was expected to be named on Monday when Honduras coach Reinaldo Rueda announces his 23-man World Cup squad and a team spokesman said the striker should be fit for the June 11-July tournament.

"We know about the fracture Costly suffered and that he will be out for three weeks. That's a relief because early reports had us really worried," Honduras spokesman Edwin Banegas told Reuters.

Costly, who scored six goals in the qualifiers, is a key forward for Honduras along with Carlos Pavon and David Suazo, who is recovering from a leg muscle injury.

Rueda is not taking the option of naming a provisional 30-man squad on Monday. The deadline for the definitive squad is June 1.

Honduras face Chile, Spain and Switzerland in Group H at the finals in South Africa.