Crawley promoted to Football League
LONDON - Crawley Town clinched promotion to the Football League for the first time when a 3-0 away win over Tamworth on Saturday gave them an unassailable lead at the top of the Conference with five games still to play.
The club from Sussex in the south of England have twice been close to going out of business due to financial problems in recent years but have turned things round on and off the pitch where they are now one of the richest clubs outside the league.
Earlier this season, they enjoyed a dream run in the FA Cup, beating three League sides and pushing Manchester United all the way in the fifth round before losing 1-0 at Old Trafford.
