Croat police conduct arrests for matchfixing

"We have arrested a large number of individuals in several Croatian counties," Krunoslav Borovec told the state radio, adding that arrests were continuing.

Local media reported that around 20 people were arrested in operation "Offside".

In the past year Croatia has stepped up fight against corruption and organised crime - a key condition for its EU accession talks - and some top managers and former government officials are indicted or under investigation.

Last November police in Germany, Britain, Austria and Switzerland cracked down on a matchfixing ring in what UEFA called the biggest betting scandal in Europe.

Some 32 matches in Germany's lower divisions as well as dozens of first or second division matches in Turkey, Belgium, Bosnia, Hungary, Croatia, Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia were under investigation.

Croatian soccer officials said at the time that only one match in the first Croatian division had been included in investigation.

It was not immediately clear if the arrests are related to last year's Europe-wide scandal.