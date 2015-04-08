Croatia ordered to play Italy behind closed doors
Croatia's Euro 2016 qualifier with Italy will be played behind closed doors after the hosts were punished for the actions of fans against Norway.
The decision serves as a punishment for alleged racist behaviour of some Croatia supporters during a 5-1 qualifying win in Zagreb on March 28.
Fans also set off fireworks and threw missiles during the encounter at the Stadion Maksimir.
In addition to playing the Italy game without the presence of spectators, the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) has also been fined €50,000 for the incidents.
