Crouch joins England's injured list
By app
LONDON - England suffered a further injury setback on Wednesday when striker Peter Crouch withdrew from the squad for Friday's Wembley Euro 2012 qualifier against Bulgaria with a back problem.
Crouch, who scored a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur against Young Boys in a Champions League qualifier last week, has returned to his club for treatment, the FA announced on its website.
It is not yet clear whether the big forward could still be involved in next Tuesday's qualifier away to Switzerland.
Manager Fabio Capello is already without Chelsea duo John Terry and Frank Lampard and Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand.
Everton centre-back Phil Jagielka is struggling with an ankle injury and back-up goalkeepers Ben Foster and Scott Carson did not train on Wednesday.
