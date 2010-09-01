Crouch joins England's injured list

Crouch, who scored a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur against Young Boys in a Champions League qualifier last week, has returned to his club for treatment, the FA announced on its website.

It is not yet clear whether the big forward could still be involved in next Tuesday's qualifier away to Switzerland.

Manager Fabio Capello is already without Chelsea duo John Terry and Frank Lampard and Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand.

Everton centre-back Phil Jagielka is struggling with an ankle injury and back-up goalkeepers Ben Foster and Scott Carson did not train on Wednesday.

