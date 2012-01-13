CSKA Moscow sign Nigeria striker Musa

CSKA said on their website the 19-year-old had joined the squad at their training camp in Spain after agreeing personal terms on Thursday.

Musa, who had played for Dutch side VVV-Venlo since 2010, has made 13 appearances for Nigeria's national team, scoring one goal.

CSKA boss Yevgeny Giner has said he wanted to add at least three new players to strengthen the squad ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid next month.