CSKA sink Spartak to reach cup final

CSKA goalkeeper Igor Akinfeyev was the hero, saving a spot-kick by Dmitry Kombarov before full-back Sergei Ignashevich clinched victory after the game had finished 3-3 following extra-time.

Czech striker Tomas Necid headed CSKA in front in the 43rd minute but Dmitry Kombarov equalised just before the break.

Brazilian forward Ari sneaked past two CSKA defenders and beat Akinfeyev with a low drive to make it 2-1 before Ivory Coast striker Seydou Doumbia replied for the army club with a powerful header.

Midfielder Ibson put Spartak ahead again in the 77th minute before fellow Brazilian Vagner Love made it 3-3 with a superb individual effort after 82 minutes in front of a 50,000 crowd at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium.

The win was extra sweet for CSKA after they were beaten by their bitter rivals 1-0 in a league game less than two weeks ago.

CSKA, who defeated holders Zenit St Petersburg 2-0 in last month's quarter-finals, now face second division Alania Vladikavkaz in the May 22 final.

Alania reached their first final by eliminating Rostov 6-5 in another penalty shootout after a scoreless 120 minutes.