CSKA Sofia extend Radukanov stay

The former defender, CSKA's eighth coach in 2010, was put in charge of the 31-times Bulgarian champions until the end of the year after Macedonian Gjore Jovanovski was sacked in October following a poor run of results.

"Radukanov will remain as CSKA coach in the second half of the championship," CSKA president Dimitar Borisov told reporters after the 2-1 loss to Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday.

CSKA, who are fifth in the domestic league going into the mid-season break, have managed four wins and a draw in the championship under Radukanov to sit on 26 points from 15 matches, 11 behind leaders Litex Lovech.

The loss to Besiktas was first in seven competitive matches for the 37-year-old, who also inspired the team to a 2-1 away win over Rapid Vienna in the same competition last month but was unable to prevent the side's exit in the group stages.