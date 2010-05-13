CSKA Sofia name fifth coach in 14 months

"It's a bit boring to name a new coach so often (but) I think Dotchev is the right man," Zhivkov told a news conference on Thursday.

Former CSKA and Hamburg SV defender Dotchev, who has no coaching experience in the Bulgarian top flight, has been in charge at German lower league clubs Paderborn and RW Erfurt after ending his playing career in 2002.

Dotchev, 44, signed a two-year contract with the 31-times Bulgarian champions, who will play in next season's Europa League having surrendered domination of the domestic title to bitter city rivals Levski and Litex Lovech for the past two years.

"I am overjoyed to be among my friends again and I will do my best to give our fantastic fans lots to cheer about," Dotchev said.

"No doubt, CSKA's ambitions, as always, are to win the domestic double and get as far as we can in European competitions."