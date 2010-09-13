CSKA Sofia seek referees' chief resignation

Several CSKA officials accused referee Stefan Spasov of poor officiating during the 1-1 draw against the Bulgarian champions at the weekend, claiming he made mistakes and had not awarded two "indisputable" penalties.

"There are people who should be responsible for his (Spasov) refereeing," CSKA's sporting director Emil Kostadinov, who is also a member of the BFU's executive committee, told reporters.

"(Referees' head) Kostadin Kostadinov should resign. Otherwise, I'll quit the BFU's executive committee."

The 31-times Bulgarian champions also insisted the BFU hold an extraordinary congress to discuss the officiating.

"This time we'll take action," CSKA chairman Dimitar Borisov told Kanal 3. "We want the BFU to hold a new congress."

The domestic championship has been marred by widespread accusations of bias in recent seasons, while former referees' chief Borislav Alexandrov was charged in 2008 with approaching referees to influence the outcome of several top flight games.

