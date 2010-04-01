CSKA v Zenit postponed due to lack of security
By app
MOSCOW - CSKA Moscow's Russian league game against Zenit St Petersburg on Saturday has been postponed because of lack of security personnel at the Luzhniki stadium, the army club said on Thursday.
CSKA wanted to host Zenit at the 80,000-seat Luzhniki instead of the much smaller Khimki stadium that has been their home arena this season, but the Moscow club said it was informed that local police chiefs could not provide sufficient safety.
Police in the Russian capital has been put on high alert following two bomb blasts in the Moscow metro on Monday which killed 39 people.
"The club received notice from the Internal Ministry that it was impossible to play the match in Luzhniki because it could not provide the adequate security," CSKA said in a statement.
The new date for the CSKA-Zenit clash has yet to be announced. The postponment gave CSKA extra time to prepare for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final, second leg against Inter Milan at Luzhniki.
