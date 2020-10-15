CT City confirm two new signings

Cape Town City have officially announced the signing of midfielder Sanele Gaxa and goalkeeper Reid Bombay from AmaZulu and Steenburg FC, respectively.

The Citizens have been busy during the current transfer window after losing Kermit Erasmus to Mamelodi Sundowns and have sice confirmed the permanent signing of Fagrie Lakay and Terrence Mashego, while Tashreeq Morris penned a new deal with the club.

City have continued to bolster their squad by acquiring the services of Gaxa, who joins the club from AmaZulu by signing a four-year contract with the Citizens.

'Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Sanele Gaxa. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder signs a 4-year deal, joining City from AmaZulu after an exceptional season in the MDC,' the club confirmed on their official Twitter account.

📝 | Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Sanele Gaxa. The 21y attacking midfielder signs a 4 year deal, joining City from AmaZulu after an exceptional season in the MDC🔥 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/SbZvsl3EisOctober 15, 2020

The stage is 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐒...💙#WelcomeGaxa#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/PQQjpp8L9zOctober 15, 2020

The Citizens have also confirmed the signing of Bombay, who joined the club from Steenburg FC after putting pen to paper on a four-year contract, which keeps hi at the club until June 2024.

'We're delighted to confirm the signing of 23y goalkeeper Reid Bombay from Steenberg FC. Reid joins our GK army and pens a 4 year deal, signing till June 2024. Welcome Reido! Gloves,' City confirmed.