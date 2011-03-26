Cyprus held by Iceland
NICOSIA - Cyprus wasted the chance to post their first victory in Euro 2012 qualifying Group H when they missed a penalty in a 0-0 draw with Iceland.
Chryssis Michail squandered the 21st minute spot-kick, his effort saved by Iceland keeper Stefan Magnusson.
Cyprus were also denied a winner late on when a long-range effort by Constantinos Makridis struck the post.
Iceland, who are also without a win in the group, spent most of the game defending but they did have one good chance to score when Birkir Saevarsson wasted a decent chance before half-time.
