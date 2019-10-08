Daniel Stendel leaves role as Barnsley head coach

Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel has left the club after a 10-game winless run.

The 45-year-old German departs with the Tykes in the bottom two of the Sky Bet Championship, having collected six points from 11 games.

Adam Murray, the club’s under-18 head coach, has been appointed caretaker manager.

A brief statement on the club’s website read: “Barnsley Football Club confirms that it has separated from Daniel Stendel with immediate effect. Adam Murray has been appointed caretaker manager.”