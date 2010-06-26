Danny may miss Spain showdown

The Portuguese player was chasing a ball in the Brazil penalty box moments before the final whistle when he clashed with keeper Julio Cesar and had to be helped off the pitch.

"Danny has a bruise on the left thigh. (He is) undergoing intensive treatment in an attempt to recover for the next game," the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement.

Danny started in Portugal's World Cup opener on June 15 against the Ivory Coast. He stayed on the substitutes' bench in the 7-0 thumping of North Korea, but was back in the starting lineup for the final group game on Friday.

The Federation added that midfielder Deco has recovered from the hip injury that ruled him out of Portugal's last two Group G matches and is set to return to full training on Saturday.

