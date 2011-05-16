Daum departs relegated Frankfurt
BERLIN - Christoph Daum resigned as coach of relegated Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday after less than two months in charge.
"Frankfurt should start their Bundesliga comeback with another coach," Daum told reporters in a hastily arranged news conference. "There was no prospect for me despite the club and team being in my heart."
Daum, 57, took over in late March but picked up just two points in his seven games in charge.
Frankfurt were relegated from the Bundesliga following a 3-1 defeat by Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
