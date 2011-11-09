Daum named new Club Bruges boss

Daum, who was Germany's coach-in-waiting in 2000 before a cocaine scandal blocked his expected appointment, has coached Cologne, VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen and has previously worked in Turkey and Austria.

Daum, who succeeds Dutchman Adrie Koster, told German media he had signed a deal late on Tuesday and would officially be presented later on Wednesday. He did not give details on the length of the contract.

Club Bruges are fourth in the Belgian championship with 22 points from 13 games, seven behind leaders Anderlecht.